Investigations continue into Holycross crash

A man has been released without charge pending a file being sent to the DPP after a serious crash in Holycross.

Four people travelling in one car were rushed to hospital after a multiple vehicle incident on the Holycross to Thurles road at 6.45pm on Tuesday evening.

A three-year-old girl suffered serious injuries but her condition is described as non-life threatening.

A man and a woman travelling in the same car were also injured while a second little girl was not badly hurt.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and held for questioning at Thurles Garda Station.

He was released without charge yesterday evening but a file is being prepared for the Director of public prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 6 o’clock and 7.30pm to contact the station in Thurles particularly if they might have dashcam footage.