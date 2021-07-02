HGV traffic a huge issue in Cashel town centre

Tipperary County Council will be investigating if something can be done about the number of trucks going through Cashel.

The issue was raised by local resident and former County Councillor Tom Wood, who believes that some trucks are going through the town unnecessarily.

Concerns were sent to the Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath who has said the matter will be looked into.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Tom Wood said some truck drivers think going through town is a shorter route, while for others it is a logistical choice.

“We haven’t been able to manage preventing articulated trucks and the word I’ll use is unnecessarily, because some trucks have to come into every town and village out of necessity.

“But these are the ones that literally just come through and they’ve been coming all the time, even since the bypass opened.

“We were told over the years that a lot of these people driving these trucks, that they try as much as possible, to avoid the hill up on the slip road between the Golden road and the Cahir road, because of the hill itself and the pressure it puts on trucks.”