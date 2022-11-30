Goldsboro: Traffic calming issues in Killenaule not being ignored

Tipperary County Council is in the process of accessing funding to improve traffic calming measures in Killenaule.

Concerns were raised on Tipp Today by a local resident who said something urgently needed to be done to tackle the problem.

Cllr Imelda Goldsboro accepts that speed is an issue in areas like the approach from Fethard, the Ballynonty road and on River Street from the Ballingarry road.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said the local authority is planning raised beds on these routes under the Active Travel Programme but said additional funding would be needed for a pedestrian crossing.

However she says steps are already being taken.

“Down at the secondary school there have been measures put in place. Phase 2 is coming with that and there’ll also be a Phase 3 in that area.

“So I do understand her frustration and that of the businesses in Killenaule. It’s a very busy town – especially in the mornings and evening time. You have a secondary school and a primary school and I know the concerns that people have. But if they can be a little more patient there’s a lot going on in Killenaule.”

Cllr Goldsboro was also at pains to point out that Killenaule is not the only area looking for improved traffic calming in the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

“Ninemilehouse is looking for traffic calming, Glengoole has no traffic calming, Ballingarry only has a zebra crossing. Drangan is looking for it, Ballinure and Dualla.

So Killenaule isn’t being isolated with regard to the traffic calming measures. We are working on three or four different schemes for Killenaule and the traffic calming measures will come.”