Gardaí urge caution as road deaths are up 25% this year

Gardaí will have a visible presence on roads throughout the Premier County over the Easter weekend with a particular focus on dangerous driver behaviour.

Road deaths in the first quarter of the year are now at the highest rate in a decade.

55 people have lost their lives on Irish roads including one fatality in Tipperary – an increase of 13 on the same period last year.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit in the Clare-Tipperary Garda Division Superintendent Eddie Golden says this is one of the most dangerous weekends of the year.

“I know Tipperary had a really bad year last year (16 road fatalities) but looking at the stats this year its other counties now seem to be suffering as well. So the message is that once you’re on the road in any county particularly over this Bank Holiday weekend the risks associated with being on the road are high no matter where you are.

“Obviously we’ll be doing an enforcement piece but you know are you doing the necessary to keep yourself safe and to keep everybody else safe – watching your speed, wearing your seat-belt going back to the life saver offences – the drink and drug driving again is prevalent.”