Gardaí investigate illegal activity on M8 near Cahir

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution while driving on Tipperary’s motorway network.

It follows yet more incidents of people throwing objects from bridges along the M8.

Gardaí have issued warnings previously about the potential dangers of such activity but Sgt Declan O’Carroll says the message doesn’t seem to be getting through.

“Over the weekend gone there were incidents around the Cahir District. On Sunday evening a person driving on the M8 saw people on a bridge – these people then threw an item from the bridge which struck the windscreen causing damage.

“These are serious incidents and Cahir Gardaí are appealing to people to be aware of the potential fatal consequences of these actions. It’s a serious offence and this one is being fully investigated.”