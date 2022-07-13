Free child-seat safety check in Clonmel and Roscrea

The RSA’s Free Check it Fits Service is coming to Tipperary this week.

They will have service points located in Clonmel and Roscrea over the next two days.

This is a free checking service that is delivered nationwide that aims to save lives and prevent injuries by educating parents on how to fit car seats and restraints correctly.

Nationally, over half of child car seats are incorrectly fitted according to the RSA.

The free, walk-in service will commence at 10.00am until 5.30pm on both days.

Wednesday 13 July 2022 from 10am – 5:30pm

Martin’s SuperValu, Poppyfields, Clonmel

Thursday 14 July 2022 from 10am – 5:30pm

Colclough’s SuperValu, Main Street, Roscrea

More information about the service can be found: https://www.rsa.ie/road-safety/road-users/passengers/children/check-it-fits