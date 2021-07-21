Flood relief works to go ahead near Holycross

Funding has been approved for long awaited flood relief works at Galbertstown near Holycross.

The OPW has allocated €76,500 for the project to deal with a flooding problem which has persisted for a number of years.

Local County Councillor Micheál Lowry says it clears the way for much needed works

“It will allow the County Council undertake construction of a 400 metre storm water drain. It will alleviate a problem that around 200 metres of the road would have suffered severe flooding over the years.”

“Not only did it provide a nuisance and a possible threat to homes in the locality but also to road users. It’s a heavily trafficked road and during prolonged periods of wet weather that road became impassable.”