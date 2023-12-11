Deer causing problems on Clonmel approach roads

Motorists in the Clonmel area are being urged to exercise additional caution due to the dangers of deer crossing roads on the outskirts of the town.

The R655 Wood Road between Clonmel and Knocklofty is a prime example with deer crossing from Kilnamack Wood to the banks of the River Suir.

Local Sinn Féin activist Dean McGrath says he has been informed of a number of near misses there with similar reports made in the Russellstown and Kilmacomma areas approaching Clonmel from Ballymacarbry on the R671.

Sinn Féin have made Tipperary and Waterford County Councils aware of the problem and have asked them to consider installing further signage where appropriate on these routes to advise motorists of deer being present in the area.