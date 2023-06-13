Date to be set for inquest into death of Clonmel student

There is to be no criminal prosecution following the death of a student at a Clonmel school after she was struck by a vehicle on her way home.

Aisling Kennedy from Glasha, Ballymacarbry was on her way home from the Presentation Secondary School when the tragedy happened on April 7th, 2022.

The 1st year student had gotten off the school bus in Ballymacarbry and is understood to have leaned out from behind the bus when she was struck on the head by the wing mirror of a passing van.

She was rushed by ambulance to Waterford University Hospital before being airlifted to Temple Street in Dublin.

13 year old Aisling never regained consciousness and passed away on July 12th.

Post-mortem results showed she had died as a result of a traumatic brain injury arising from the incident.

The opening of an inquest into her death at Dublin District Coroners Court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed there should be no prosecution in relation to the incident.

Her parents Thomas and Louise confirmed to coroner Cróna Gallagher that they were not appealing the DPP’s decision.

Officials will now liaise with the Kennedy family to fix a date for the full hearing of the inquest.