Council CEO backs major push for funding to progress N24 upgrade

The Transport Minister needs to allocate funding to the N-24 upgrade between Cahir and Waterford to save lives.

That’s according to the CEO of Tipperary County Council after no money was provided for it this year effectively shelving the project.

A campaign’s being mounted by the local authority and the councils in Kilkenny and Waterford will multiple official letters bent sent to Eamon Ryan.

They’ll be highlighting how crucial it is for road safety reasons after 42 people have been killed on what’s one of the most dangerous pieces of road in the country.

Joe MacGrath says the lack of progress is also holding up regional development and leaving people who live along the proposed route in limbo.