Clonmel Councillors call for review of speed van locations

Tipperary councillors are questioning the location of speed vans in the Clonmel district.

Cllr Richie Molloy has raised the issue claiming that their positioning could be considered a money making scheme.

Since the 1st of November the cost of a speeding fine has risen to €160 where previously it was €80 for a minor infringement.

This has caused councillors in the Clonmel Borough District to ask questions about their purpose.

There was particular focus on the van parked near the Cashel Road roundabout in Clonmel with Cllr. Molloy stating it is there four or five mornings a week, despite the fact they are supposed to be located near accident blackspots.

Cllr Niall Dennehy agreed saying public confidence in speed vans had been undermined and questioned the legality of a van being parked on a footpath build-out in the town.

Some members made that accusation that the vans were more about generating revenue than detecting speed violations.

Many feel the locations of the vans around the town make no logic sense.

The District Administrator said she would ask Gardaí and the private operator if the council could have some involvement regarding problem areas.