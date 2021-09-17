Carrick on Suir residents up in arms over plans to use part of local amenity for car parking

Residents of a housing estate in Carrick on Suir are mounting a challenge against plans to turn part of a popular nearby park into a car park.

People living in Sean Treacy Park say the Carrick on Suir Regeneration Plan while generally welcome has raised serious concerns for them.

Sean Healy Park is located across the N24 from the estate and is used by local residents as an amenity area while also gaining popularity with visitors as it forms part of the Suir Blueway.

The plans currently being considered for the town would see parking reduced on the towns Main Street with 39 spaces being created in the park.

Mary O’Shea is spokesperson for the residents of Sean Treacy Park.

She says the Blueway has been a huge boost to the town but adding extra traffic to an already busy area is a major concern.

“We really feel on health and safety grounds with the N24 which is an already very congested road. There’s no traffic calming coming into our town, no pedestrian crossing even though we have been continuously campaigning to get one for our children and elderly and indeed all the people that access Sean Healy Park and the Blueway.

“We’re extremely angry that planners could just go ahead and plan to destroy a beautiful park.”

Submissions and observations on the Carrick Regeneration Plan have to be submitted by 4.30 this afternoon.