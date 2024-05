The campaign to get the N-24 upgrade between Cahir and Waterford back up and running is continuing.

The Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District is writing both the Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers.

They’re being asked to provide the €7 million needed to get the project through the planning stages.

Cathaoirleach of the District Kieran Bourke says €11 million has already been spent and that can’t be allowed to go to waste.