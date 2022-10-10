Cahir Gardaí continue crackdown on drink driving

Gardaí in the Cahir District made three arrests for drink driving over the weekend.

All of those involved were males in their 40s or 50s.

The first incident was recorded at 7 o’clock on Saturday morning on the M8 between Cashel and Cahir.

Another driver was found to be over the limit in the Cashel area at 7 o’clock that evening while at 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon a third motorist failed a breathalyser test in the New Inn area.

Cahir Gardaí are warning motorists that officers will be conducting drink-driving tests at any time throughout the day.