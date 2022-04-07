Appeal for witnesses to West Tipp crash

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in the area.

The driver was killed when his car left the R664 between Tipp Town and the Glen of Aherlow last night.

The road remains closed this lunchtime to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators ad should reopen within the next hour.

Sgt Hilda Moloney from Tipp Town Garda station says the victim was a man in his 30s.

“He was the sole occupant of the car.

“The crash happened at approximately 9.45pm at Christ the King on the R664 at Garryduff, Aherlow.

“We’re appealing for witnesses to the collision – anyone who would have any dash-cam footage or any information – they can contact us at Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 80670 or they can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”