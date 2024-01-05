7.5% of cars presented for NCT in Tipp were found to be too dangerous to drive

Over 4,000 cars which were presented for the NCT in Tipperary in 2023 were deemed “Failed Dangerous”.

In all more than 55,000 cars were tested at the centres in Cahir and Nenagh with an overall pass rate of nearly 55%.

30,342 – or 54.8% – passed while “Failed Major” was recorded for over 20,800 cars.

NCT staff in Tipperary deemed 4,105 cars merited a “Failed Dangerous” result which meant they were unsafe to drive away from the centre.

18,600 lane re-tests were carried out in Tipp with a pass rate of almost 89% while the 6,400 cars requiring a non-lane re-test had an almost 100% pass rate.

Nationally the fail rate was almost 48%.

The Abbeyfeale centre had the highest pass rate at almost 61% with Cavan the lowest at less than 41%.