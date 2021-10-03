River walk developments to start in Thurles next week

Phase one of the River Walk developments in Thurles are starting next week.

Over the course of the project, the path will be widened and the route extended out further.

The project has been in conjunction with Thurles Lions Club.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Councillor Jim Ryan said it will be a great amenity for the town once completed:

“Starting next week the existing river walk from Thomond Road, along the back of the Dunnes Stores shopping centre and coming out at the Lidl traffic lights, starting next week the path area is going to be widened, three metres wide.

“It’ll be tarmacademed and there will also be ducking put in for future potential lighting in the area as well.

“So that will be the first phase and then obviously after that the second and third phases will be to extend the river walk out as far as Lady’s Well and connect it with the Mill Road.

“That’s going to be a fantastic walk way and the first phase is starting next week so it’s very positive for Thurles.”