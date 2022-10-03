Repair work to burst main continues in Coalbrook.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have repaired a vital truck main that sends water from the treatment plant to the reservoir following a burst yesterday.

The burst emptied the reservoir, resulting in an outage in the Coalbrook, Kilbraugh, Gurteen, Ballingarry, Earlshill, Tinnock and surrounding areas.

Irish Water has confirmed that some customers will start to see the return of water over the next few hours as crews continue on-site work to locate the second burst, or leak, on the network.

They anticipate the burst, or leak, may not be amended until tomorrow as it has not yet been located.

Alternative water supplies are in place in Kilbraugh, Earlshill, Hogan’s Bar in Ballysloe, Coalbrook School and Carroll’s Factory in Ballingarry.