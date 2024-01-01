Renewed hope that long-awaited Thurles by-pass plan could be revived

There’s renewed hope that plans for a by-pass in Thurles could be revived.

The project has been stalled for years and is currently not part of the government’s National Development Plan.

But Transport Infrasture Ireland has told local Councillors that there will be a review of that plan in a couple of years.

Cathaoirleach of the Thurles District Sean Ryan says the by-pass could be progressed if local politicians can get it back onto the National Development Plan at that stage:

“I had four different areas which I had brought to the TII. One of them was the Thurles bypass – which we’re all very disappointed hasn’t been progressed in recent years. But we were told that even though it’s not on the National Development Plan, that there is going to be a mid-term review of the plan, and basically we were told to do all we can to ensure every effort is made to progress it and get it on that National Development Plan. And I can assure you that we will be doing everything we can.”