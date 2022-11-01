Reverend Adrian Wilkinson ordained Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory

A new Bishop has been ordained for Cashel, Ferns and Ossory Diocese.

On Sunday at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin Reverend Adrian Wilkinson was consecrated by Archbishop Michael Jackson in a ceremony attended by his family and colleagues from across the country.

Bishop Adrian Wilkinson was ordained in 1994 and initially served as Curate in Douglas Union.

He was Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross from 2014 onwards and now succeeds Bishop Michael Burrows, who served as Bishop from July 2006 to April this year.

The Dioceses of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory covers the south-east, including Wexford, Carlow and Kilkenny and parts of Waterford, Wicklow, Laois and Tipperary.