Push for more vocations in Killaloe Diocese

The Diocese of Killaloe is undertaking a year-long initiative to encourage men to consider joining the priesthood.

Visits to parishes across the Diocese in Tipperary, Clare, Laois, Offaly and Limerick commence next weekend in Ennis followed by visits to Nenagh, Birr and Castleconnell during October.

With just over half of the 58 parishes in the Diocese currently served by a resident priest, Vocations Director Fr. Iggy McCormack says there is hope the three vocations recorded in the Diocese of Killaloe during the past 12 months can be built on during the ‘Year for Vocations to the Diocesan Priesthood’.

Geographically, Killaloe is the third largest Diocese in the country and it has become increasingly difficult to maintain full cover across the five counties due to retirements and a lower number of vocations.