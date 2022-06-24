New Bishop elected for Cashel, Ferns & Ossory

A New Bishop has been elected for Cashel, Ferns & Ossory.

Adrian Wilkinson, the now former Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, will succeed the Reverend Michael Burrows in the local dioceses.

He was ordained in 1994 and has been Archdeacon in Cork since 2014 and has also served on the Governing Council of the Church of Ireland Theological Institute.

Reverend Dr Michael Jackson, Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland, chaired the Electoral College and said this would be a ‘most fruitful time for the bishop to get to know the people of Tipperary ,Kilkenny, Waterford and the South East.

The Bishop-elect says he is humbled and honoured and looks forward to this new chapter in ministry.

The Bishop-elect will be consecrated at a later date.