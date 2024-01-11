Refugee families moving into Racket Hall hotel in Roscrea

Racket Hall in Roscrea is going to be used to house asylum seekers from tomorrow (Friday).

The well-known local hotel has signed a 12-month contract to provide acommodation for families in 160 beds across it’s 40 rooms.

A briefing document seen by TippFM News the Department of Integration says it would be families of International Protection Applicants moving in from the 12th of January

The department says that in the last six months there has been an average of 560 refugees seeking accommodation in Ireland every week and every part of the country is being used to house them amid the housing shortage.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill says he’s been insisting to Minister Roderic O’Gormon that proper support has to be provided.