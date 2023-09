There’s disruption to train services through Tipperary today.

Iarnród Éireann is carrying out major works on the line north of Thurles.

Bus transfers will be in operation between Portlaoise and Thurles on all the services between Heuston and Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It means trains will be running on a revised schedule, and customers are advised to check times and book in advance on irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.