Minister Rabbitte: New measures for Ukrainian refugees are ”unpalatable”

A Fianna Fail minister says she finds the government’s latest plans for housing Ukrainian refugees unpalatable and hard to swallow.

Under measures signed-off by Cabinet, new arrivals can stay in State accommodation for a maximum of three months, during which time they will receive a reduced weekly welfare payment of €38.80 – down from the current €220.

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte has told TippFM News that stricter measures may be needed but she doesn’t like the idea of turning families out after a set time.

“I suppose, as a mother with three kids, to think that a mum that would come here in serious need is given 90 days in accommodation with support and then said, find your own way, I think that’s hard.

“I find that a difficult one to swallow myself to be quite honest with you. So I’m looking for more detail on it. I find that unpalatable, to be honest with you,” she told TippFM.