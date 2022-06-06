Public lighting improvements needed on roads to towns in Tipp

There’s a need for public lighting to be improved on approach roads to towns in Tipperary.

Thurles based Councillor Seamus Hanafin feels the current council policy of not putting lights in areas which have a 60 kilometre per hour speed limit needs to change.

He cited a number of roads in his area which would benefit from improved street lights.

“You must be within the 50 kilometre zone for public lighting and I think that that’s a mistake.

“We have a number of prominent businesses and premises that are outside the 50 kilometre zone that need public lighting.

“For example as you go out towards Lady’s Well in Thurles towards the new sorting office. That’s very, very dark at night. Equally out the Holycross Road where you’re going from Árd na Croise to the Dew Valley Food factory – that’s very dark. There needs to be public lighting there – there’s 400 people working in the factory there. We should have that lit – there’s a footpath there to do it.”