Progress being made in tackling Borrisokane water issues

The installation of a UV disinfection system for the Borrisokane Public Water Supply is nearing completion.

It’s a temporary fix which could allow for the lifting of the Boil Water Notice later this summer, which affects around 1,700 customers in Borrisokane and surrounding areas.

A permanent UV treatment system for the supply had an estimated completion date of the final quarter of this year.

However, Duane O’Brien of Irish Water Operation says that an interim option could offer a quicker solution.

“There was a plant upgrade already due to go ahead in Borrisokane for later this year but we’ve been fast tracking upgrade works and we’ve now sourced a new ultra-violet disinfection system. That’s just completing installation on site so we’d hope to be going to the testing and commissioning phase in the next couple of weeks.”

“And we’d hope maybe within the next few weeks to have much better news.”