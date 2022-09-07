Prestigious award for Tipperary poet

A Tipperary poet is this year’s recipient of the Michael Hartnett Poetry Award.

Eleanor Hooker, nurse, poet and helm of the Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat, has been selected as the winner of the €8,000 prize money for her collection entitled “Of Ochre and Ash”.

She will be presented with the award on the opening night of Éigse Michael Hartnett, which takes place in Newcastle West, Limerick, from October 6th to 9th.

Judges have praised Eleanor’s poetry as “compelling, adventurous, and imaginative” and described her as a poet with a “unique voice that refuses to apologise.”