President honours Tipp campaigners

Two Tipp campaigners were guests at the recent President’s garden party focused on engaging men in gender equality.

The event hosted by President Higgins took place last week and called for a culture change and active participation in gender issues nationally and globally.

Conor Hammersley from Clonoulty is a PhD scholar based at the National Centre for Men’s Health in SETU and has been researching men’s health and masculinity for the past 3 years.

Molly Sterling well-known musician and founder of the Reclaim Project also joined President Higgins and said he reminded them of the urgent response needed to gender based violence in Irish society.

Both Tipp representatives were praised following the event for their leadership in the area of social change, described as remarkable ambassadors for a new Ireland.