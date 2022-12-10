Premier to host festive themed book launch in two locations

A festive themed book launch will take place in two locations in the Premier next week.

The book, called Winter Miscellany, by the Southeast Scribes features stories and poems around the theme of winter and will be launched in three locations, with two of these in Tipperary.

The first will take place in the TUS Campus in Clonmel on Monday at 7.30pm.

Following that, the book will be launched in Kilkenny city and the final launch will take place in the TUS Campus in Thurles on Thursday at 7.30pm.

To add to the festive feel, the launch will also feature winter themed artwork from students at CTI Clonmel.