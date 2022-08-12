Power outage disrupts water supply in Cashel area

A power supply failure is impacting on the Springmount Water Treatment Plant near Golden.

As a result somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 customers in the general Cashel area may experience loss of supply or low pressure today as production has been affected.

The reservoir level is also quite low, however crews from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are on site working to resolve the power fault as soon as possible.

Once the electricity supply returns and the water treatment plant begins production again, it will take a number of hours for the reservoir levels to return and normal water supply to reach optimal levels.

Irish Water understands that unplanned outages are inconvenient and frustrating, but the utility is working as quickly and as safely as possible with our partners in Tipperary County Council in order to restore water supply as soon as possible.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council regret any inconvenience caused.