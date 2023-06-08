Tributes paid following death of former Mayor of Clonmel Billy Shoer

A member of the Workers and Unemployed Action Group Billy Shoer served on both Clonmel Borough Council and South Tipperary County Council during his time in politics.

Former Tipp TD and founder of the WUAG Seamus Healy was a great friend of Billy’s – speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said Billy had worked tirelessly for his adopted town of Clonmel.

“Billy came to Clonmel in the very early 70s – he was a native of St joseph’s Park in Nenagh – and he’s been active in the community here since his arrival. He was a tireless worker on behalf of anybody who needed assistance whether they be his trade union colleagues in Ronan’s or on the Trades Council or the wider public during his time as a public representative and Mayor of Clonmel.”

Current Mayor of Clonmel Pat English says Billy had continued working for the local community even after he had stepped away from politics.

“He was a great advocate for ordinary workers throughout the county and helped an awful lot of people. Most Councillors when they retire stop working for people but people kept going to Billy and Billy would be on to myself or Seamus (Healy) just letting us know what was happening and making representations on behalf of various people.

“Actually I got three pages of a letter from Billy only two weeks ago advocating on an issue that was happening in his own area so he was working up to the end.”