Tipp voters strongly reject ‘Family’ and ‘Care’ referendums

Tipperary has voted almost 3-to-1 against the referendum on the ‘Family’ and the rejection of the ‘Care’ amendment was even stronger

The official result is 39,338 against and only 14,328 for, in the first referendum expanding the definition of the family to include other ‘durable relationships’.

54,280 Tipperary people cast their votes on Friday but 614 of the white papers on the 39th amendment were spoiled.

That’s out of the 122,159 registered to vote in the county and a turnout of 44.4%.

The second result was only confirmed late in the evening but was even more emphatic.

The final result showed 41,500 people in Tipperary voted against taking the reference to the role of the mother and the duties of the woman in the home out of the constitution and replacing it with support for care within the family.

Only 12,083 voted for the ‘Care’ Bill in the 40th proposed referendum, with 690 ballots spoiled.