Tipp Town Councillor hopes to achieve more after joining Sinn Féin

Tipperary’s latest Sinn Féin member says she will continue to pursue the same issues as she has when an Independent member of Tipperary County Council.

Cllr Anne Marie Ryan is a founding member of March 4 Tipp and was elected in the Tipp-Cashel LEA in 2019.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning she said housing is without doubt one of the major issues in the county.

Cllr Ryan says she feels she can achieve more as a member of Sinn Féin.

“You know it wasn’t an easy decision to make because I do value my independence and joining a party is going to be different for me. It’s something I’m going to have to get used to. But I feel that we can no longer ignore how big this problem is and the current sitting government are not the ones who are going to solve it.”