Social Democrats to hold meeting on South East Water Plan

A public meeting on the South East Water Plan will take place in Cahir this evening.

It’s being organised by the Tipperary branch of the Social Democrats

The Regional Water Resources Plan is Uisce Éireann’s proposal to develop solutions for the water needs of the South East, including South Tipperary and parts of North Tipp.

Spokesperson for the Tipperary Social Democrats, Alan Moynihan, says the local water infrastructure is in dire need of an upgrade and feels the South East Regional Water Resources Plan presents an opportunity to address major deficiencies in our water services and ensure the sustainability of our water supply into the future.

Uisce Éireann’s plan for the South East should be informed by local communities and we must ensure that the needs of Tipperary are not side-lined by higher populated areas in the South East.

The public consultation on the Regional Water Resources Plan for the South East will run until 3rd October 2023.

This evenings meeting will take place at 7:30pm upstairs in the Texaco Woodview Service Station, Cahir.