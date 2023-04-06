Sinn Féin leader confirms party will run two candidates in Tipperary

The Sinn Fein leader has explained why Cashel TD Martin Browne was not included on the party’s front bench.

Mary Lou McDonald announced a reshuffle earlier this week which she says will lead the party into the next general election.

Sinn Fein continues to top the polls ahead of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Mary Lou McDonald was asked on Tipp Today earlier why Deputy Martin Browne wasn’t part of the reshuffle.

“Well Martin of course is chairing a committee that’s quite a substantial workload in itself – it’s the Petitions Committee. I was chatting actually with Martin about his work on that. It’s a very dynamic committee and by the way it’s important that your listeners know that the committee exists – if there is an issue that they are not getting satisfaction on or a policy issue that they can actually approach that committee….so Martin is very busy.”

Mary Lou McDonald admits it was a mistake not to run two candidates in Tipperary at the last General Election.

Cashel’s Martin Browne was elected in 2020 having secured over 10,000 first preference votes.

Deputy McDonald says she has been regularly told off for not running enough candidates last time out.

“We will run a very strong slate of candidates. As to selecting a candidate for Tipperary, although party leaders that’s not my shout. That initially has to come from the grass roots but I’ve no doubt many, many people will be anxious and available to build the team.

“We’ve great talent but we’re always looking for more so if there’s anyone listening who isn’t a member of Sinn Fein but is interested please join us.”