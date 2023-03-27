Senator Ahearn states intention to run in next Election

A Tipperary Senator has stated his intention to run in the next General Election.

Fine Gael’s Garret Ahearn says that he would intend to put his hat in the ring whenever the time comes.

However, he doesn’t feel that an early election is likely despite recent rumblings of the sort, as he feels there is currently a strong Government in place.

Senator Ahearn also told Tipp Today that while he is eager to run, it is a matter for the party to decide:

“Well I intend to yeah, but it is really a matter for fine Gael within Tipperary, so the Fine Gael party will decide themselves, I really enjoy what I am doing I love the work that I am doing here in Tipperary it is something I have always wanted to do and I enjoy it. If people think I am doing a good job within Fine Gael then I am more than happy to continue that. I don’t think, I know there is always talk half way through a Government but I certainly don’t think we are at the point when there is an early election I think this is a strong Government.”