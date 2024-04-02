SD leader calls for election following latest Cabinet loss

The Social Democrats leader has told Tipp FM there should be a General Election following the latest defection from Cabinet.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney has announced that he is stepping aside as a minister.

The incoming Taoiseach Simon Harris will now have a second vacancy at the Cabinet table, following Leo Varadkar’s departure.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns says this latest resignation must be a cause for concern for both Fine Gael and the coalition.

Speaking to Tipp FM News in Cahir this lunchtime she said it’s definitely time for an election.

“I suppose when it’s the party in government and we have this kind of reshuffle of Taoiseach’s and Ministers with only potentially a number of months to go until an election it seems like an upheaval in terms of how departments are run – obviously it takes some time to bed into a role like a ministerial one not to mention one as Taoiseach. So for them to be constantly rotating doesn’t really I think provide the kind of stability that we need at the moment. And I think when there is so much change going on really it’s the time to go to the country and get a new mandate.”