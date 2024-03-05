Rocky decides to call it a day

A prominent member of Tipperary County Council has announced he will not be seeking re-election this summer.

John “Rocky” McGrath was elected to the then North Tipperary County Council at his first attempt in 2009.

However the Newport area councillor says the time has come for him to step away due to a number of health issues which make it impossible for him to canvass and get through the volume of engagement required for an Election campaign.

A member of the Lowry group of Councillors Rocky told Tipp FM earlier that his concerns about the amalgamation of North and South Tipp County Councils were proved right.

“Tipperary is my county without a doubt – every bit of it. Every half acre is important to me. But I feel really and truly your general area – wherever you’re near needs your attention – not miles and miles away. I can’t see any good in it – I think it should never have happened.”