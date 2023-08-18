Premier County to host the annual Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party Think-In

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says he has secured the two-day event for the Horse and Jockey Hotel in mid-Tipp

The Thurles Deputy says this gathering will allow Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators to discuss policy for the next 12 months.

“Obviously there will be a serious focus on the Budget and on fiscal policy. It’s no secret that we’re heading into an election which will either be in the back end of 2024 or early Spring 2025 so this think-in is of extreme importance for the party and there will be serious discussions and debates on exactly where we need to focus as a Parliamentary Party, our priorities and our objectives.

However Jackie Cahill says he will also be highlighting to party leader Micheál Martin the growing need for a bypass in Thurles.

“You know the importance of having that link-road unfortunately is being clearly emphasised to us as we’ve had a number of serious accidents with pedestrians in the last number of months. Up to now we were looking for the link road on the basis of congestion and now we are looking for it on the basis of safety.

“So I will be bringing the Tánaiste in to show him that. I managed to get it into the National Development Plan, the funding for that road, so hopefully I can get the Tánaiste to put his shoulder to the wheel to make sure that we get that road proceeded with as soon as possible.”