Popular Nenagh Councillor to step away from politics

A long standing Tipperary County Councillor has announced he will not be contesting the 2024 local elections.

Hughie McGrath has today confirmed that he will be calling a halt to his political career when the current council ends its term next year.

Warm tributes have been paid to the Independent representative who was first elected in 2004.

Hughie McGrath chaired this morning’s Annual General Meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District which was his last as Cathaoirleach – he thanked Council staff for their support over the last 12 months and expressed his hopes that projects like the Nenagh River Walk and the Historic Quarter would come to fruition in the years ahead.

His fellow Councillors were warm in their praise for Cllr McGrath and what he has achieved during his time in politics. Seamie Morris described Hughie as a man of principle saying the Nenagh St Patrick’s Day Parade and Nenagh Castlefest would be his legacy.

Council CEO Joe MacGrath described Hughie as a proud Nenagh man but said Nenagh was also proud of Hughie.

Meanwhile as one McGrath bows another steps in. John “Rocky” McGrath will bring his 40 years of experience in local government to the position Cathaoirleach as he was elected to the position unopposed. Meanwhile Hughie McGrath will spend his final year in politics as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District.