Nearly three quarter of a million Euro in LIS funding for Tipperary

Tipperary has been awarded a significant amount of funding under the Local improvement Scheme.

Over €740 thousand has been allocated to the Premier County for use in improving and repairing non-public roads and laneways across rural areas.

The fund for Tipperary comes as part of a larger nationwide package totalling over €12.5 million announced this week by Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Heather Humphries.

Speaking to Tipp FM, local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn said that the money will go to good use around the county.

“It’s positive that funding is being put towards some of these roads that are non-public roads and lanes, they’re not ones that are typically maintained by local authorities. Tipperary County Council are going to receive just under €745,000, so it’s a significant amount and that’s back on just over €1 million for 2022.”

Senator Ahearn said that given the amount of roads in County Tipp, that no amount of money would cover every road and laneway, but encouraged people who meet the criteria to apply for it.

“We in Tipperary have an awful lot of infrastructure, an awful lot of roads, we’ll never really have enough money to do them all, but it is important that these roads are maintained because you would see an awful lot of laneways in Tipperary where there’d be 4, 5, 6, 7 houses and some of these can be in really poor condition.

“So I’d advise communities and people who live on these roads to apply for the LIS – it’s the Local Improvement Scheme. But it’s a significant amount of money and it’s very much welcomed and will be spent very quickly I’d suspect.”

The deadline to apply for the Local Improvement Scheme is Monday, February 20th.