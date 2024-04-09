Michael Murphy to seek FG nomination to contest General Election in Tipp South

A Fine Gael member of Tipperary County Council is to seek the party nomination to contest the next general election.

Clonmel Councillor Michael Murphy is looking for the backing of 700 party members in Tipperary South at the upcoming selection convention later this month.

Senator Garret Ahearn has already thrown his hat in the ring for the nomination.

Michael Murphy has served as Mayor of Clonmel and Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council since he was first elected back in 2009 and is head of the Irish Delegation to the EU Committee of the Regions.

Speaking on Tipp Today he admitted that the Green agenda has been an issue for many.

“We’re all green except some of us are a lighter shade of green and I would say I am a lighter shade of green and I think in the context of the green transition, the acceleration of the green transition that’s happening I think we need to engage more with for example the agricultural sector – talk to them rather than talk down to them.

“But I am concerned with the pace of the acceleration of the green agenda – we need to accelerate the digital transition as well. But yes there are times I’m frustrated with Fine Gael.”