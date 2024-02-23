Media Minister accused of hanging RTE chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh out to dry

A Tipperary TD has accused the Media Minister of carrying out a ‘public execution’ of the former Chair of the Board of RTE.

Catherine Martin revealed on Prime Time that Siún Ní Raghallaigh had ‘misinformed’ her twice this week in relation to RTE exit packages.

The Chair of the Board quit overnight saying it was clear Minister Catherine Martin no longer had confidence in her.

Labour TD and Public Accounts Committee member Alan Kelly told Tipp Today earlier that it was a deliberate move by the Media Minister.

“It was a public execution. It was as clinical as I’ve ever seen. It was obvious that the Chair was going to resign.

“I think the way in which it was done wasn’t appropriate – if she didn’t have confidence that’s one thing. She’s the Minister and she has to make those decisions, I accept that. But she deliberately went on Prime Time – and she didn’t have to go on Prime Time – she knew this was going to happen and it was a very deliberate public relations execution.”