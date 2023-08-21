McGrath says Oireachtas committee meetings with RTE Board are futile

Ryan Tubridy is said to be ‘still reeling’ from RTE’s decision not to give him his job back.

The Sunday Independent reports Tubridy’s team claims the station was ‘looking for a reason’ not to return him to the broadcaster.

A Tipperary Oireachtas Media Committee member doesn’t think there’s much to be gained from its private meeting on the payments controversy tomorrow.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says the members of the RTE Board aren’t available so there’s no point in holding a meeting.

“From the outset of this debacle I’ve all the time said meetings of our committee and the PAC committee were all very futile – a time wasting exercise because we weren’t getting answers. The key people that need to be responding to us at committee for one reason or another are unavailable due to illness or whatever. So start the thing up again after the summer break now is just going to lead to huge fatigue I think.”