McGrath: Lowry Dáil group just ‘Fine Gael Light’

Simon Harris is facing into his first full day as Taoiseach.

He’ll hold the first meeting of his reshuffled cabinet later.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has slammed Michael Lowry and the Regional Independents group for supporting the new Taoiseach accusing them of ‘perpetuating the existing power structure’.

He says he wishes the new Cabinet well – but doubts it will be there for long – saying the people want an election.

Well, we have a new cabinet thanks to the three parties in Government and indeed the Regional Group of Independents – they really are Fine Gael light -voting all the time with the government no matter what happens.

So look, I wish the new Taoiseach and the new Cabinet Ministers well but it’s just moving the deck chairs on the Titanic.”