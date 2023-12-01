McGrath highly critical of comments made by Labour TD

A Tipperary TD is considering reporting Labour TD Aodhán Ó’Riordáin to Gardaí over comments made in the Dáil towards him.

Mattie McGrath says defamatory remarks were made, implying that the Rural Independent Group was responsible for the riots seen on the streets of Dublin last Thursday.

Deputy Ó’Riordáin had said Mr. McGrath was promoting far right conspiracy theories, and that “he was not the only one.”

Deputy McGrath says the remarks by Mr. Ó’Riordáin were “irresponsible”.

“We all have to have calm and respect and peace but inflammatory remarks like this from any source are not helpful, especially when they are utterly untrue. Apart from the Dáil he also made comments on another publication outside of the House which implicitly implied that we were responsible for causing the riots which was wholly untrue and very, very reprehensible remarks.”