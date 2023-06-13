Labour select candidates for Nenagh and Newport LEA local elections

The Labour Party in Tipperary is to field two candidates in the Nenagh Municipal District for next year’s local elections.

The party held its selection conventions for the Newport and Nenagh electoral areas at the Abbey Court Hotel over the weekend.

Sitting Councillor Fiona Bonfield will stand in the Newport area while Louise Morgan Walsh – a nurse manager at Nenagh Hospital – will have her name on the ballot sheet in the Nenagh area.

At present there are 9 women among the 40 members of Tipperary County Council.

This was the first selection convention to be held by Labour in the whole country for the 2024 local elections.

