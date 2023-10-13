Kelly stands by RTE comments

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly is holding firm in his assertion that the position of Kevin Bakhurst as Director General of RTE will not be tenable if all documentation is not forthcoming.

It follows yesterday’s often contentious Public Accounts Committee meeting where RTE was asked to provide a document relating to a meeting in May 2020 about Ryan Tubridy’s contract.

Current DG Kevin Bakhurst told the Committee RTE would NOT be handing over the note due to legal advice.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Alan Kelly says the attitude of RTE has changed in relation to the PAC hearings.

“Unfortunately I saw a different RTE yesterday – I saw a return to a certain level of smugness, I saw a return of a way in which they weren’t providing information in a transparent way. A little bit of hostility and that’s the reason why I had to say what I said to him. I didn’t go in with the intention of it – it was just his behaviour and the manner in which he spoke to the Chair. And then after that we couldn’t really get the information fully that we wanted.”