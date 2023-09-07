Healy: Clonmel playing second fiddle to Nenagh

A former Tipperary TD has confirmed he will contest the next Dáil election.

Seamus Healy was first elected to Leinster House in 2000 and held the seat until 2007 before being elected again in 2011.

The former hospital administrator lost his seat last time out in 2020.

However speaking on Tipp Today Seamus told Fran Curry that he will have his name on the ballot sheet again next time out .

“Obviously the new Commission report on the Dáil constituencies is important. I think its welcome because I believe the that previous situation of five (TDs) for the full county was untenable. Taking that together with the abolition of South Tipperary County Council and the amalgamation with North Tipperary had meant that we in the South of the county are effectively playing second fiddle to North Tipperary and Nenagh.”